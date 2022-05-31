Dexter Discusses Lowering Speed Limit into Town

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

You will soon have to tap the brakes earlier when coming into Dexter on Dexter-Ann Arbor Road. Dexter’s City Council recently discussed lowering the speed limit on Dexter-Ann Arbor Road for the section in front of Dexter Crossings and Busch’s plazas.

The move is an effort to get motorists to slow down coming into town. The current speed limit for that segment is 50 mph which drops to 35 mph at Dan Hoey and then drops again to 25 mph in front of Mill Creek Middle School.

The City’s engineering firm, OHM, reported that the 15 mph difference in speeds is more than the normal transitional speed. OHM has recommended a transitional speed of 40 mph which would begin at the City limits at Carrington Drive and extend to Dan Hoey.

Earlier this year, OHM monitored vehicle speeds in both directions using radar. Data showed the average speed was 53 mph. Councilmember Michels noted that moving the radar to a different spot along the segment might have produced a different result, quite probably lower. Michels suggested a transitional speed of 45 mph.

Councilmember Arab commented that the left turn from Dexter-Ann Arbor onto Carrington is more precarious because of the higher speed limit. She recommended installing a “Reduced Speed Ahead” sign to help with the situation.

The agenda item was for discussion purposes only. The Council requested OHM draw up a Traffic Control Order for the Council to take action upon.