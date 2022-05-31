Covid-19 cases spike in one Dexter school

An increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Dexter’s Wylie Elementary School has the district doing something it’s tried to prevent all year long, and that’s close the school down.

The plan is to hopefully close down for just one day.

Dexter Community Schools Superintendent Chris Timmis informed the Wylie community about the plan through an email letter on the morning of May 31. Wylie is made up of third and fourth-graders.

Here is Timmis’ message:

Dear Wylie Parents and Staff,

We returned from the long weekend and currently have a significant number of staff and students who are unable to attend school because of Covid-19. We were able to piece together staffing today but the number of adults and students who are symptomatic and testing positive is significant. Currently, we have over 40 staff and students who are symptomatic and tested positive. Many cases began going into the weekend and we’re hopeful we’re at the tail end of the spread. As a result, we are closing Wylie Elementary School on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Our hope is that we are able to resume session on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

We will not be moving virtual at this time because of our lack of staff to instruct virtually.

Upon return on Thursday, June 2nd, masks are highly recommended, per Washtenaw County Health Department. Masks are available for students today in classrooms.

We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience to families with young children and have worked tirelessly to stay open all year. Please keep all of those who are sick in your thoughts for a quick recovery.

Sincerely,

Christopher Timmis, EdD

Superintendent