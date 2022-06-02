Dan Hoey Roadwork Planned for 2023

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Dan Hoey Road in Dexter will hopefully be getting some much-needed improvements.

At its May 23, 2022, meeting, the Dexter City Council approved a resolution that would help fund the project.

The reconstructive work for Dan Hoey will consist of a 3.5-inches mill and fill to replace about 700 feet of pavement at the east and west ends of the road. “Mill and fill” is grinding off the top layer of existing asphalt pavement using a large milling machine and replacing this layer with a new hot mix asphalt surface. A waterproof and flexible stress-absorbing membrane interlayer will be installed under the asphalt.

The road between the new pavement will receive a fog seal. A fog seal is a thin, specially formulated asphalt emulsion applied to existing asphalt to lengthen its life. This section of Dan Hoey was reconstructed in 2018 when Beacon Elementary was built.

The short stretch of Lexington Drive from Dexter-Ann Arbor Road to Dan Hoey (between Chelsea State Bank and the Mobile gas station) will also be repaved with a new two-inch surface.

Map showing the different work to be done on Dan Hoey. Source: City Council Packet courtesy of OHM.

The City’s engineers, OHM Advisors, estimate the price tag for the work to be $557,000. To help fund it, the Council approved a resolution to apply for an MDOT grant of $250,000. It is a matching grant where the City is required to match or exceed the requested grant amount up to the cap of $250,000.