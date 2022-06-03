Slow Start Ends Dexter Soccer Season in Districts

Ann Arbor Huron got its revenge on the Dexter girls soccer team Tuesday night when the River Rats used a big first half to end the Dreadnaughts season with a 5-2 win in the D1 district semifinals.

The Dreadnaughts had beaten Huron twice in two hard-fought one goal games, but the River Rats came out fast and scored three first half goals to take a 3-0 lead over the Dreads heading into the break.

Dexter would fight back and cut the lead to 3-1 with a goal by CeCe Palazzolo, but that is as close as they would get.

Huron would score with just over five minutes remaining for some insurance to make it 4-1.

Palazzolo would score her second of the game in the final minutes, but Huron would add one more and hold on for the win.

Dexter finishes a successful season with a 15-6 overall record and finished second in the SEC Red with an 11-3 record.