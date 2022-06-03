Dexter Golfers Qualify for D1 State Finals

Some may call it an upset when the Dexter boys' golf team came home with a second-place finish at the D1 Regional at Cascades Golf Course in Jackson Tuesday and qualified for the state final June 10-11.

The Dreadnaughts entered the Regional seeded fifth and were not expected to move on, but they played some of their best golf of the season and finished with a team score of 322, to beat out SEC Red rivals Saline with 323 and Bedford with 325 to claim the second spot and the Finals birth.

Defending state champion and SEC Red foe Ann Arbor Skyline won the regional title with a score of 300.

Dom Sortor fired a two-over 74 to earn a top five individual finish and lead the Dreadnaughts.

Allen Labadie finished with a score of 78, while Niko Michos shot 83. Dylan Hutchison added a score of 87 and Braden Richard rounded out the top five with a score of 99.

The Dreads will take part in the D1 Finals at Katke Golf Club at Ferris State University June 110 and 11.