Dexter Softball Takes Home D1 District Crown

Photo courtesy of Dexter Softball

Entering district play, the Dexter softball team had lost seven straight games and limped into the tournament with an 11-20 overall record. The Dreadnaughts turned things round this week and swept through three opponents to claim the D1 district title at Ann Arbor Skyline Saturday.

Dexter claimed the title by taking down the host Eagles 6-2 in the championship game.

The Dreadnaughts scored six runs in the first inning and that is all they would need as they held on for the title.

Ella Mitchell led off the first with a double and Audrey Gauthier followed with a walk. After a groundout moved the runners up and Skyline error gave the Dreads a 1-0 lead. The Dreads loaded the bases and Camryn Chase cleared them with a three-run double to push the lead to 4-0. Maddy Thompson followed with a two-run double to make it 6-0.

Camryn Chase drove in three runs with a double in the first inning against Skyline

Skyline would cut the lead to 6-2 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third but would not threaten again as the Dreads pitching and defense slammed the door.

Sayler struck out six in five innings of work and Gauthier struck out four in the final two innings for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter had just four hits in the game, but it was enough to claim the district trophy.

In the semifinals, Ann Arbor Pioneer took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Dreads answered when Gauthier reached on an error and scored on a Sayler double to tie the game at one.

Chase opened the second with a double and came home on a Morgan Sturmer double to put Dexter up 2-1 after two.

The lead would grow to 4-1 in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Annika Busdeker and a RBI-double by Sayler. They would add to the lead with three in the sixth with a RBI-double by Mitchell, a sacrifice fly by Gauthier, and RBI single by Busdeker to make the final 7-1.

Paige Sayler struck out 16 and allowed one hit against Pioneer

Sayler led the offense with three hits and two RBI, while Mitchell and Sturmer each had two hit and one RBI. Busdeker finished with a hit and two RBI, Gauthier a hit and RBI, and Chase and Thompson a hit and run scored each. Sayler was dominant on the mound, striking out 16 and allowing just one hits and an unearned run.

The Dreads moved to Saturday after taking down Huron 17-0 in the district quarterfinals Tuesday.

Dexter had just two hits in the game but benefitted by 11 walks and nine hit batters by Huron pitching.

Clara Chevillet and Chase each had a hit and RBI for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 15-20 overall. They travel to Northville for the D1 Regional Saturday at 12:00 against Novi.

Photos by Mike Williamson



