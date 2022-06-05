Mettes Repeats as D1 Girls’ Pole Vault State Champion

Photo provided by Wendy Strot

Dexter pole vaulter Sophia Mettes made it back-to-back state championships after taking home the Division 1 crown Saturday in Rockford.

The two-time state champion also earned all-state honors as a freshman with a sixth-place finish. She was one of the favorites her junior season to claim the title, but the spring season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Mettes cleared a vault of 13’0 to win the title. It was an improvement over the 12’06 that won her the title in 2021. It is also the second highest vault at the D1 girls state finals in MHSAA history. The record of 13’04” was set in 2016.

Four other Dreadnaughts earned D1 All-State Honors along with Mettes.

Cole Cabana finished third in the 100 to earn D1 All-State honors

Cole Cabana finished third in the 100. He qualified fifth in preliminaries and improved his time by .12 to claim the third spot in the finals.

Cole Sheldon finished third in the boys’ pole vault with a vault of 15-06. It was an improvement of .03 from last season when he won the state title. He also finished 27th in the long jump.

Clark Sheldon finished eighth in the pole vault as the Dexter pole vaulter continued to dominate at the state finals. Sheldon finished his sophomore season with a vault of 13-06 to make the podium for the Dreadnaughts.

Jamie Giese earned D1 All-State honors with a fifth-place finish in the shot put. She made a toss of 39-02.50 to earn the fifth spot on the podium. Giese also finished 20th in the discus with a throw of 98-06.

Isabella Gaetino finished 26th in the girls 100 in the preliminaries for Dexter, while Samuel Fitzpatrick competed in the boy’s high jump, but did not place. The boy’s 4x200 relay team of Cole Sheldon, Jonny Adamczyk, Micah Davis, and Cole Cabana finished 17th for the Dreadnaughts.