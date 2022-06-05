Dexter Tennis Fifteenth at D2 State Finals

The Dexter girls’ tennis team had a strong finish to the 2022 season with a 15th place finish at the D2 state finals at Hope College this week.

The Dreadnaughts finished with four points for to place 15th

out of 22 teams.

Charlotte Bruderly reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win in her first match at three-singles. She then fell to the number-one seed in the quarters.

Gracie Garcia and Natlie Sattler won their opening match at two-doubles 6-0, 6-0 before falling to the three-seed in the quarterfinals.

Also picking up a win for the Dreadnaughts was Anya Johanson and Julia Berkholtz 6-2, 7-5 at four doubles before bowing out in the next round.

Also competing for the Dreads were Lindsey Wiczorek, Avery Goodrich, Claudia Vanover, Lia DeMerrell/Sefina Patterson, and Emily Hutchings/Courtney Waters.