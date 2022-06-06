Paddle the Gallup Happening July 14th to Support Pulmonary Hypertension Research

By Andy Nixon, STN Reporter

With 24 canoe teams signed up to date, the 2nd annual Paddle the Gallup is shaping up to be an afternoon of food and fun to raise money for the Pulmonary Hypertension Association. In 2019, the event raised over $20,000 for the association, before a pause due to Covid.

Janet McAllister, the organizer of the event, is the manager of Reinhart Realtors in Chelsea. Reinhart is the sponsor of the canoe racing that will take place during the festivities in July. Janet became involved after she was diagnosed with PH 11 years ago. Although the lifespan for this disorder can be short, Janet counts herself as “one of the lucky few to recover” from near-total heart failure and is grateful to lead a normal life today. She mentions “besides my own diagnosis, this disease affects babies and young children, which led me to begin raising money for research,” adding, “thankfully, Reinhart Realtors is so encouraging for employees to get involved in the community, they match 50% of what we raise to show support.”

The event will take place on July 14th from 3:30 pm until 6:30 pm at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor. The group has rented a covered structure, and everyone is encouraged to stop by to enjoy the river views, fun, and food which includes grilled hamburgers, hotdogs, veggie burgers, and beer on tap. The cost is $10, which in today’s world is a great deal for a meal and entertainment.

Busch’s Fresh Food Market of Dexter has donated 100 hamburgers to the cause, along with several cases of water. Janet and the group are currently looking for donations in the form of veggie burgers and hotdogs. Of course, financial donations to the organization are always appreciated.

Compared to 2019, the first year of the event, they have gained eight additional teams for the canoe race and look to add more. With July typically on the hot side, the gathering promises to be a nice way to relax, learn more about the cause, and enjoy the outdoors.

Pulmonary hypertension (PH) is high blood pressure in the arteries to your lungs. It is a serious condition, causing blood vessels that carry blood from your heart to your lungs to become hard and narrow. This forces the heart to work harder, pumping blood throughout the body. Over time, your heart weakens and cannot do its job which can lead to heart failure.

If you would like to donate or help with this cause, please contact Janet McAllister at (734) 231-3508. Early registration is available by stopping into the Reinhart office in Chelsea and grabbing your wristband prior to July 14th.