Dexter's Mill Creek Middle School Track Team Scores Big at MegaStar Meet

Photos and information provided by Jessica Kipfmiller

The Mill Creek Middle School track teams took part in the MegaStar meet in Shepherd last week and had a strong showing, including three new school records set at the meet.

The MegaStar is the Michigan State Meet for middle school teams. The meet saw 109 teams compete and they were divided into large and small school divisions. Like the high school state meet, the athletes had to qualify with a qualifying time or distance/height in their event to compete at MegaStar.

The Lady Dreads had an amazing showing with a 4th place finish out of 50 large schools and an overall sixth place finish out of the 109 teams competing. The boys team finished 30th out of 50 teams in the large division. The overall finish was unknown.

The girls' team saw three school records shattered.

Raiden Kipfmiller appears to be following the footsteps of two-time pole vault state champion Sophia Mettes and carrying on the Dexter tradition in the event. Kipfmiller set a new Mill Creek pole vault record with a height of 9'6".

The 4x100 relay team of Millie Truesdell, Livvy Snyder, Kipfmiller, and Addison Zogaib set the new school record with a time of 54.99. They were seeded 17th, but finished 8th overall.

The 4x400 relay team of Truesdell, Lillian Mitchell, Claire Gibson, and Chloe Burns set the new Mill Creek record with a time of 4:29.72. They were seeded 13th in the event, but finished 3rd overall.

The Dreads continued to show their dominace in the pole vault. Mill Creek saw Debbie McCoy finished second with a PR of 9'4" and Madelyn Simons sixth with a height of 8'0".

The Dexter Mill Creek Middle School Vaulting team. Photo provided by Jessica Kipfmiller

Kaiden Davis led the boys team in the pole vault with a 6th place finish in the large school with a height of 8'6".

Kipfmiller also had a first-place finish in the large schools race and was second overall at the 55m-hurdles.

Chloe Burns earned a 7th place finish in the 200 and was part of the 4x200 realy team that finished seventh along with McCoy, Paige Mattice, and Emily Hosman.

The 4x800 relay team of Kodie Snyder, Abigail Dobry, Avery Hoeft, and Mitchell placed 11th, while Zogaib was 15th in the 70 dash, Kera Root 16th in the shot put, and Mitchell 23rd in the 400. Marissa Schnurstein competed in the pole vault but did not place.

The boys were led by Nathan Gersh with a 8th place finish in the large school race and 15th overall in the 70 dash. Gersh was also part of the 4x100 relay team that finished 14th along with Kyle Gerharter, Braelin Greuling, and Noah DePestel.

Brady Arbaugh, Xavier Jenkins, Dane Barbaro, and Andrew Barbaro finished 15th in the 4x800 relay, while Arbaugh, Ty Cottrell, Greuling, and Jason Biggs was 20th.

Gabriel Dobry was 22nd in the 55-hurdles and 44th in the 200 hurdles, while Colin McIntyre was 36th in the shot put.