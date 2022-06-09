B2B Construction Update for New Huron River Dr. Segment

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Good news B2B users! The Washtenaw County Road Commission has announced construction will begin soon for the next segment of the B2B Trail (Border to Border Trail) along Huron River Drive near Dexter.

The new section D3 of the popular shared pathway will extend from where the trail currently ends at Zeeb Road and Huron River Drive for 1.1 miles to a previously completed section at Delhi Metropark.

The B2B Trail along Huron River Drive is a scenic route with two river crossings. Photo by Doug Marrin.

The trail will be on the south side of Huron River Dr and within the road and railroad rights-of-way before crossing the Huron River and entering Delhi Metropark. The trail work includes grading, paving of an asphalt trail, construction of retaining walls, installing a pedestrian bridge over the Huron River, turf restoration and plantings, and other related improvements.

After months of working through a complex design and permitting process, the WCRC expects the contractor to begin earthwork in the coming weeks.

The Border-to-Border Trail is so named because it will traverse Washtenaw County for 35 miles from Jackson to Wayne counties. The new segment along Huron River Drive will connect Delhi and Hudson Mills Metroparks with about eight miles of trail. This section is the next step in creating a shared pathway from Dexter to Ann Arbor.

B2B Trail map. The circled area is where the new construction will take place along Huron River Drive. Image courtesy of Washtenaw Co Parks & Rec.

Dexter is an intersection of two legs of the B2B. The northern route goes to Hudson Mills with plans to extend it to Pinckney, where it will connect with the Mike Levine Lakelands Trail. The western course is under development and will connect with Chelsea when completed. The B2B will eventually join Chelsea to Stockbridge, intersecting with the Lakelands trail, creating a 40-mile loop of shared pathway once all construction is completed.

Regarding the new section near Dexter, the WCRC stated in a release, “Initially, there will not be any significant impact to motorists, most of the pathway construction will take place away from the road. However, later this year, there will be brief closures on Zeeb Rd near Huron River Dr and Huron River Dr between Preserve Dr and Greenook Dr as we install two crossroad culverts. We will post an advisory in advance of these closures.”

Due to the complexity of this construction, the pathway is expected to take more than a year to complete.