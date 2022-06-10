Title IX Plaza Coming to Dexter-Huron Metropark

From Washtenaw Co Parks & Rec

A new plaza is planned in Washtenaw County which will highlight the accomplishments of local women and the impact of Title IX legislation. Launching later this year and aligned with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the Title IX Plaza will be located at Dexter-Huron Metropark adjacent to the Border-to-Border Trail.

Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation, Huron-Clinton Metroparks, and Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative are collaborating on this project and looking for stories to feature in the plaza.

The mission of the Title IX Plaza is to tell the story of this transformational legislation and the local women who helped break down barriers for women’s participation in sports, igniting a much broader social movement for gender equity.

Visitors to the plaza will learn how Title IX became a catalyst for equity and inclusion in sport, and how it spurred a great social movement of gender equity and inclusion. The interactive environment and immersive experience allow visitors, in particular young girls and women, to envision themselves in places of triumph and achievement.

Elements, stories, and imagery within the Plaza will reflect the diversity of Washtenaw County reinforcing equitable access to recreation and a meaningful experience for all regardless of background.

The three organizations are reaching out to the community to solicit names of women who represent the scope and impact of Title IX. It is their hope to locate several dozen women to interview for this project and ultimately feature many of them in the Title IX Plaza.

Specifically, they are looking for stories of women who:

Faced barriers to participation in sports.

Are connected to Washtenaw County or Southeast Michigan.

Were active in sports prior to Title IX (1972) and/or benefited from Title IX’s passage.

Participated in Title IX sports at their local school or university.

Made contributions beyond competing—in coaching, leadership, advocacy, etc.

If you know someone who meets this criteria, submit this brief form by June 22, 2022,

https://forms.gle/2NNSX8zowQ8mSnWo8 or email Ann Ziolkowski at ziolkowskia@washtenaw.org with contact information.

The project is expected to break ground later this fall.

# # #

Title IX – Education Amendments Act, June 23, 1972

“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”