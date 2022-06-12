Defending Champs End Dexter Softball Season

The Dexter softball season saw its season come to an end in the Division 1 Regional Finals at Northville Saturday when the defending state champion and number-one ranked South Lyon took down the Dreads 15-0.

The Dreadnaughts had no answer to the Lions pitcher Ava Bradshaw, who held Dexter hitless and walked just one batter. Bradshaw was named the MHSAA Softball Player of the Year this past week and she showed why she deserved the award by striking out 12 Dreads in the win.

The South Lyon bats were clicking from the start with a lead-off home run in the top of the first and never looked back. They would take a 4-0 lead and scored in every inning to end the game after five innings.

Audrey Gauthier and Paige Sayler combined for five strike out for the Dreads in the circle.

Dexter reached the finals after rallying for a 5-3 win over Novi in the Regional semifinals.

Novi took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Dreadnaughts answered with a RBI triple by Anika Busdeker and a run scoring single by Sayler to cut the lead to 3-2 after one.

Busdeker singled in Ella Mitchell to tie the game at 3-3 in the third and it would stay that way until the fifth.

The first two batters of the bottom of the fifth got out when Busdeker doubled to set the stage for Sayler. With one strike, Sayler launched a bomb to center for a two-run homer to give the Dreadnaughts a 5-3 lead.

Sayler would do the rest on the mound as she set down Novi in order in the sixth and seventh innings to give the Dreads the win and advance to the finals.

Busdeker finished 3-3 with a double, triple and two RBI to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Sayler finished with two hits, the game winning homer and three RBI, while Gauthier ha a hits and run scored for the Dreads. She also struck out 11 and allowed four hits for the win in the circle.

Dexter finished the season with a 16-21 overall record.