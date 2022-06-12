Dexter Golfers 18th at D1 State Finals

The Dexter boys golf team gained a lot of experience while having a rough time at the D1 state golf finals last week.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a team total of 721 in the two-day event to finish 18th out of 18 schools. They opened with a with a round of 365 and improved on the second day with a 356.

Detroit Catholic Central won the state title with a score of 587.

Dom Sortor led the Dreadnaughts with a total of 172. He shot rounds of 84 and 88 in the two-day event.

Niko Michos and Dylan Hutchison each fired scores of 180 for the Dreads.

Michos opened with a round of 96 and bounced back with a team low 84 in the second round.

Hutchison shot scores of 93 and 87 for the Dreads. Allen Labadie shot rounds of 92 and 99 for a total of 191, while Braden Richards shot 97 and Corey Burga 106.