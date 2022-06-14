Dexter Twp Police Report, May 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During May 2022, Deputies responded to 205 calls for police service, up from 99 last year for a 107% increase. Total calls for 2022 are 745, up from 383 for the same period last year for a 95% increase.

Once again this month, traffic issues were the reason for the majority of increased calls. Deputies conducted 92 traffic stops with two citations in May 2022 compared to nine stops last year. Total stops for 2022 are 285, compared to 41 for the same period last year.

Notable calls from the police log include one assault, one larceny, one medical assist, one gross indecency, one sudden-death investigation, one death investigation, one aggravated stalking, one fraud, eight animal complaints, four mental health, three welfare checks, and eight citizen assists.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department reported the following descriptions to Dexter Twp:

On May 1, Deputies responded to the 6100 block of Dexter-Pinckney Road for an Indecent Exposure call. The complainant advised Deputies that an unknown male was observed in the parking lot for several minutes. The subject then approached the complainant and engaged in conversation. During the conversation, the complainant noticed that the male’s genitals were exposed. The subject then followed another female in the parking lot and made inappropriate gestures. Deputies obtained images of the suspect and sent them to the Michigan State Police for further analysis. Deputies developed a possible suspect and conducted an interview. The subject denied the allegations and charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

On May 27, Deputies contacted the victim of check fraud in the 9500 block of Horseshoe Bend. The victim reported placing a check in the mail for payment of services. When the company reported that they had not received payment, the victim contacted their financial institution and learned that the check had been altered and deposited in an ATM. The victim reported being defrauded of over $12, 000. Deputies have the name of a potential suspect. However, additional information is needed.

On May 30, Deputies responded to the intersection of Dexter Townhall and Fleming for a rollover crash. Deputies arrived to find the driver unresponsive and the odor of intoxicants emanating from his person. Deputies were able to identify the driver through a family member and the driver was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the driver’s blood and are currently awaiting results for potential drunk driving charges.

The complete May 2022 police call log can be found at the link below.