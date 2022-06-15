Webster Twp Police Report, May 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

In May 2022, Deputies responded to 129 calls for police service, up from 80 last year for a 61% increase. Total calls for 2022 are 608, up from 377 for the same time period last year for a 61% increase.

Officers conducted 30 traffic stops in May (up from three a year ago) and six citations were written. Total traffic stops for 2022 (Jan-May) are 190, up from 36 for the same period last year.

Notable events from the police call log include four traffic crashes, 24 medical assists, four citizen assists, two welfare checks, two frauds, one extortion, one adult suicide, and four family trouble. Deputies responded to eight mental health calls, six of which are listed in the same address block.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office submitted the following descriptions to Webster Twp:

On May 5, Deputies contacted the victim of a credit card fraud in the 1500 block of W Eight Mile Road. The caller reported that he was notified by his financial institution that ‘Smart Pay’ had been deducting over $100 from his account for the past year. The victim was provided the name on the ‘Smart Pay’ account but did not wish to pursue charges.

On May 26, Deputies contacted the victim of a fraud in the 8400 block of Chamberlin Road. The victim indicated that he received a call from his financial institution inquiring if a charge was fraudulent. The victim received a call from an individual he believed to be from the bank and was advised to send money via ‘Zelle’ to his own account. The victim complied, but the money was never transferred. The victim contacted his bank and was advised to make a Police report. No Suspect has been identified.

