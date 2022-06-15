Downtown Dexter Prepares for the 51st Year of Dexter Daze

By Andy Nixon, STN Reporter

The Dexter Daze Committee has announced the initial lineup for this year’s annual summer event happening in downtown Dexter. With 74 confirmed vendors to date, the 51st year for this weekend of fun and entertainment is once again shaping into a great summertime outing.

Whether you come for the live music, the buzz of the social tent, or the shopping and entertainment downtown, Dexter Daze will be filled with activities including a designated kid area for the youngsters. Make sure to visit local businesses that typically host special events to coincide with the festival.

The annual festival, originally called “Discover Dexter Days” back in 1971, will take place August 12 – 13 this year. The most recent announcement lists the food vendors, which include the Dexter Lions, Smokehouse 52 BBQ, Busch’s of Dexter, Amie Joe’s Elephant Ears, and Kona Ice. Although I could spend my time at the elephant ear shack, I’m certain the rest of the options will also be delicious.

Non-food-related vendors will be selling artwork, jewelry, ceramics, kettle corn, and more. Along with the live music under the gazebo, the Dexter Area Fire Department will once again be hosting the social tent. The live music announcement and schedule will be coming out with the next update from the committee, which we will share.

Past events have included music, entertainment, food, fireworks, and a parade. The 2021 festival included children’s entertainment such as a juggler and a clown, which from my observation generated many laughs; certainly a great time for any age. The parade is slated for Saturday morning, with fireworks happening at some point over the weekend as well.

We will continue to update the community as more information is released. You can also follow the official Facebook page (Dexter Daze), or visit www.dexterdaze.org.