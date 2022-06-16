Dexter Community Fund Announces 2022 Grant Opportunity

The Dexter Community Fund (DCF) is accepting 2022 grant proposals from non-profit and civic organizations to support projects in the following areas:

● Services/programs for seniors

● Mental health services for youth and adults

● Improved outdoor recreational opportunities

● Services/programs for teens

● Services/programs for the homebound

● Programs to enhance arts & culture

DCF will award grants of $500 - $5,000 for services and/or capital improvements which benefit Dexter-area residents or the Dexter community (defined as the geographical area served by Dexter Community Schools, including the City of Dexter and surrounding townships).

The grant application window will be open from June 14 – August 12, 2022. All interested applicants are required to attend one of the following information sessions to learn about the Dedicated Grant Program prior to applying. Organizations that apply without attending an information session will not be eligible to receive funding. Information Sessions hosted by the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation will be held via Zoom on the following dates:

● Information Session #1: June 16, 12:30 - 1:30 pm

● Information Session #2: June 22, 1:00 - 2:00 pm

● Information Session #3: June 29, 3:00 - 4:00 pm

Register for an Information Session: Fund Descriptions/Information Session Registration.