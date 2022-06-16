Dexter Police Report, May 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

In May 2022, Deputies responded to 333 calls for police service, up from 122 last year for a 173% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-May) are 1,260, up from 787 last year during the same period for a 60% increase.

Much of the month’s increase in calls over last year came from an increase in traffic stops. Officers conducted 195 traffic stops, up from 38 last year. Two citations were written.

Notable events from the police call log include one assault, two home invasions, seven traffic crashes, one medical assist, 27 citizen assists, one mental health, two welfare checks, three medical assists, one juvenile attempted suicide, one breaking and entering, one death investigation, and one aggravated stalking.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department submitted the following descriptions to the City of Dexter:

On May 20, Deputies responded to the 300 block of Cambridge Drive for a home invasion that had just occurred. The caller reported awakening to an unknown male inside their bedroom, exposing himself. When the caller advised the male subject that police were on the way, he fled the residence. Deputies formed a perimeter around the neighborhood and requested a K-9 for a track. A Sheriff’s Office K-9 responded but could not locate the suspect’s scent. Deputies collected DNA swabs from the residence, which have been submitted to the Michigan State Police Forensic Laboratory for analysis. The suspect was described as a 16-year-old white male, about 5’7” tall, brown or dark hair, medium or average build, soft-spoken, with no facial hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and unknown footwear.

Later that afternoon, Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Victoria Drive for an attempted home invasion that occurred overnight. This caller reported that an unknown white male had knocked on her bedroom window around 1:30 am. The caller was unclear on where the knocking was coming from and went back to sleep. About 15 minutes later, the subject began pounding on the window. When the caller looked out, she observed the subject walking toward Cambridge Drive. That morning when she awoke, she found damage to her rear sliding glass door screen, which suggested the subject had attempted to gain entry.

The entire May 2022 police call log can be found at the link below.