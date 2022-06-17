Scio Twp Police Report, May 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

In May 2022, Deputies responded to 892 calls for police service, up from 636 last year for a 40% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-May) are 4,097, up from 3,044 for the same period the previous year for a 35% increase.

Once again, most of the spike resulted from increased traffic stops. In May, Officers conducted 358 traffic stops (55 citations issued), up from 128 last year. Traffic stops for the year are 1,614, up from 733 for the same period last year.

Notable events from the police call log include:

four assaults

one home invasion

eight larcenies

26 traffic crashes

13 medical assists

one vehicle theft

three frauds

one death investigation

one drug overdose

one embezzlement

two sudden deaths

one juvenile attempted suicide

two adult attempted suicides

nine disorderly conducts

five mental health

14 welfare checks

38 citizen assists

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office submitted the following details to Scio Twp:

On May 1, Deputies investigated a Stolen Trailer Complaint in the 8200 Block of Jackson Road. Overnight unknown suspect(s) stole the complainant’s dump trailer from a storage facility using a white pick-up truck. The suspect(s) fled with the stolen trailer and were last seen westbound on Jackson Road. Currently, there are no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On May 25, Deputies responded to a possible intoxicated driver in the 100 Block of S. Zeeb Road. Deputies arrived and, during their investigation, arrested the 48-year-old Lansing Resident/Driver for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Visibly Impaired. The case is awaiting a toxicology report from the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.

On May 31, Deputies responded to a burglary of a business in the 100 Block of S. Zeeb Road. Overnight a lone male suspect forcibly entered the business and stole the safe from an office inside. The safe was the only item stolen with an undetermined amount of cash inside. The suspect fled the location in a beige sedan. Deputies are still working to identify the suspect involved.