Dexter Community Report, 06-13-22

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Highlights from the Dexter City Council meeting on June 13, 2022

City Millage Rate/Budget: The Council held a public hearing to consider a resolution setting the 2022-23 Millage Rate and Budget. No one from the public commented. Mayor Keough closed the hearing and announced no increase to the millage. The Council passed the resolution. Details can be found in the Council’s meeting packet on pages 11-58.

Water and Sewer Rate: The Council held a public hearing to consider the adoption of the 2022-23 Water and Sewer Rate Ordinance. No one commented. The ordinance includes a 3% increase in water rates and a 7% increase in sewer rates. The Council voted to adopt the ordinance. Details can be found in the Council’s meeting packet on pages 59-62.

Kid’s Land Montessori: The Planning Commission postponed action on rezoning 2870 Baker Road from office and residential (mixed-use) to private pre-school. The delay is to give the applicant time to address site plan issues.

Barricade Banners: Coverings for the water barricades along Main Street will soon be placed.

Landscape Enforcement: The City has sent out two rounds of letters regarding lawn mowing and weeds (each having a 10-day waiting period before the next step). The City has also initiated enforcement on a few other properties following resident complaints. The City is reevaluating the enforcement process and time for due diligence per ordinance.

Small Cell Wireless: The City continues to work with the vendor for Verizon small cell wireless pole locations in town.

Mosquito Control Request: The Dexter District Library has requested a partnership for spraying Mill Creek Park North for mosquitos. The DDL wants to host outdoor activities and is concerned about the park mosquitoes. City Staff has received a quote from Griffin Pest Solutions to perform one mosquito control application per month through the summer, and the DDL is willing to share the cost. The cost to the City would be under $1,000.

2nd Street Water Main Construction: At the end of the week of May 30th, crews ran into some issues that created a delay for some residents on 2nd Street and Cushing Ct. with getting their water service back online. Since water service was not returned until later at night, a precautionary boil water advisory was put in place for 37 homes.

City Council Candidate Filing Deadline: The deadline for candidates to file to run for City Council on the November 2022 ballot is July 26, 2022, at 4:00 pm. This deadline has been published in the Sun Times as required by the Charter and will be published in an upcoming newsletter.

Owl Camera and Council Chamber Technology Improvements: City

Staff is currently investigating a camera/audio solution called the Owl 3. This system contains a 360-degree HD camera and eight speakers that automatically focus on speakers and show a 360-degree view of the room. It easily integrates with Zoom and can capture audio 20 feet away from the device.

Walk Your Wheels "Pedestrian Zone" Stencils: City

Staff has gone out twice to spray the temporary “Walk Your Wheels” stencils. A couple more rounds of temporary spraying are planned for other locations downtown before considering permanent markings.

New City Offices Renovation: Demolition work is underway at 3515 Broad St. The crews are waiting on DTE Energy to relocate gas lines at the rear of the building before proceeding with demolition on the rear wall.

City Proclamations (see below): Mayor Keough included three City of Dexter Proclamations with his report. 1) Recognizing June 3 as National Gun Violence Awareness Day. 2) Recognizing June as Pride Month. 3) Recognizing Juneteenth.

More details can be found in the City Council meeting packet posted on the City’s website.