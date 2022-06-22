E. Delhi Rd and Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge Closures Update

From WCRC

Bridge rehabilitation is expected to begin on the E. Delhi Rd bridge in Scio Township and the Maple (Foster) Rd bridge on Wednesday, July 6. While we are planning to close the bridges on July 6, the exact start date of the closures is reliant upon the weather and contractor scheduling. We will continue to provide updates as they are available.

The bridges will be closed to ALL traffic during rehabilitation – including river traffic. We are expecting the E. Delhi Rd bridge to be closed for approximately 2 weeks and the Maple (Foster) Rd bridge to be closed for approximately 12 weeks. A detour will be posted for each bridge – E. Delhi Rd bridge detour map and Maple (Foster) Rd bridge detour map. We shared a lot more information about this project in the virtual construction information meeting. Click here to view the meeting recording.