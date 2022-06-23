Liberty & Zeeb Road Closure

From WCRC

The countdown until the intersection closure begins! Roundabout construction is expected to begin at the intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd in Scio Township on Tuesday, July 5. While we are planning to close the road on July 5, the exact start date of the closure is reliant upon the weather and contractor scheduling. We will continue to provide updates as they are available.

The intersection will be closed to ALL traffic for approximately 8 weeks as we build the roundabout. A detour will be posted, click here for the map. We shared a lot more information about this project in the virtual construction information meeting. Click here to view the meeting recording.