A celebration of Pride in Dexter

The organizers of the Dexter Pride Festival said the goal of this annual event is to create a safe space in a small community to celebrate sexuality and gender identity.

Held in downtown on June 22 at Monument Park, the event was highlighted by music, people coming together for an important cause and powerful speeches.

The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with the organizers to see how they felt about the event and how it turned out.

“Overall, not bad!” said event co-organizer Adam DeGregorio, representing a team of local teenagers who put on the Pride Festival.

In addition to creating a safe space, the organizers had another important cause and that was to raise money for the Ozone House, which is a community-based, nonprofit agency in Ann Arbor that helps young people lead safe, healthy, and productive lives through intensive intervention and prevention services.

STN asked if there was anything they want the community to know about this.

“Thank you for all the support given!” Adam answered. “We raised over $3,000 total. We are excited to be back next year!”

A big part of the event was when different individuals stood at the microphone under the gazebo and told their stories. The speakers gave insight into their personal lives with each one offering a unique view while at the same time telling stories that many in the gathered crowd could connect and relate with.

“Sharing different perspectives and stories on various LGBTQ topics can make people, especially youth, feel more safe, validated, and heard,” Adam said. “Hearing people have similar experiences to you is powerful.”

The Dexter Pride Festival was held at Monument Park, photo by Andrew Boydston