New Theatre Seats and More Have Arrived at The Encore

After a year of waiting and wondering, The Encore is thrilled to announce that their NEW THEATRE SEATS have finally arrived, and the Maas performance space has never looked — or felt — better! Long anticipated, due to supply chain issues and shipping delays, the new seats are in place for the mostly sold-out run of MAMMA MIA!, which runs through July 17th.

“Thanks to the many generous donations received during our ‘Take Your Seat’ campaign, The Encore was able to purchase 250 brand new, comfortable theatre seats,” says Director of Marketing JESSICA GROVÉ. A few seats are still available for naming with a $1,000 tax deductible donation, a great way to honor someone special in your life or secure your place in The Encore’s history. For more information on the “Take Your Seat” campaign, please email info@theencoretheatre.org or visit www.theencoretheatre.org.

Another exciting enhancement at The Encore is the new ASSISTED LISTENING DEVICES, sponsored by Encore patron and supporter, JACK CHISHOLM. Chisholm generously donated the funds to The Encore to enable them to make performances more accessible to anyone with hearing challenges. Patrons who have tried the devices have given them a positive review. To request an assisted listening device, please see the house manager prior to the performance.

Already up and running is the TINY DANCER CONCESSIONS BAR, sponsored by an ANONYMOUS DONOR. “The bar is named in honor of Barb Cullen, a well-loved member of The Encore community and the original ‘Tiny Dancer,’” says Artistic Director, Dan Cooney. “Barb devoted nine years to The Encore, from its earliest inception, directing and choreographing so many memorable productions.” Cullen passed away unexpectedly in 2020. “We wanted to honor her memory in a way that kept her presence alive in our new space,” says Cooney. “We think she would approve.” While a permanent liquor license is still in the works for The Encore, the company has secured special event licenses for all their upcoming opening nights. Snacks and soft drinks are also available at every performance.

Other recent contributions of note include THE PAT ALBRIGHT COSTUME STUDIO. The space was dedicated by Encore patron Darryl Albright in honor of his wife, Pat, who spent many years volunteering in The Encore costume shop. An intimate, surprise dedication was held at The Encore in February.

The new, state-of-the-art SOUND AND LIGHTING PACKAGE was jointly sponsored by couples CHRIS GOOSMAN AND BELINDA ELLSWORTH and DAN COONEY AND JESSICA GROVÉ. Goosman has long been a valued member of the sound department at The Encore, and the couple are long-time supporters. Cooney is a co-founder and the artistic director of The Encore, and Grové serves as marketing director.

Other recent sponsorships include the JAN LYONS BOX OFFICE. Lyons, who also recently sponsored the “Back to Broadway Summer Concert Series” can often be found sitting front and center at The Encore. She hopes that her donation will encourage others to give.

THE DIANE AND FRED SCHMID MEZZANINE has been generously sponsored by longtime supporters, Fred and Diane Schmid, whose favorite view of all Encore productions is from above. Fred and Diane also co-sponsored Smokey Joe’s Café earlier this season, and Fred serves on The Encore’s Board of Directors.

The Encore is incredibly grateful to everyone who has given to our successful OUR NEXT STAGE Capital Campaign, which is over 70% of the way to its goal. For more information on how to give, contact info@theencoretheatre.org.