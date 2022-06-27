Scio Township responds to a fatal accident near Dexter

The Scio Township Fire Department was called out early on the morning of June 26 to a fatal accident involving one vehicle.

The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to the department’s fire chief because the accident occurred in Scio Township.

In an email to STN, Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde said Scio “responded to a fatal car accident early Sunday morning. We received the call just after 3 in the morning for a 1 car accident on Dexter Ann Arbor Rd near Morrison.”

When Scio Township’s emergency personnel arrived on scene, Houde said they found one person had “lost his life.”

“We do not have his age as HVA (Huron Valley Ambulance) handled primary medical care, but our understanding is that he was late teens or early twenties and a resident of the Dexter area,” Houde said. “It is always tragic when someone loses their life in an accident like this, especially someone young with much life to live.”