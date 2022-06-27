Dexter Community Schools reach out to the community after two recent graduates lost their lives

Here is part of a message from Dexter Community Schools sent out on June 27, 2022:

Dear DCS Families, Students, and Staff,

It is with a heavy heart that I write this message today. Dexter is a tightly connected community. Over the weekend, we were notified of separate incidents involving two recent graduates who lost their lives. Out of respect for the families’ privacy, we will not be releasing any further information. Please take a moment to hug your loved ones a little tighter and keep these families in your thoughts, hearts, and prayers.

When anyone loses a former classmate or friend, it is natural to go through a series of fears and emotions. Students may begin to worry about the possibility of something happening to other friends or their own parents. This is an important time for you to speak to your children. Often families use a time like this to reinforce their own personal spiritual values.

DCS is offering support for our students who are struggling with these recent losses. Students and staff who are in need of grief support can access drop-in counseling support on Wednesday, June 29th between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. in the Dexter High School counseling office.

Resources to support your students include a text message system to the National Crisis Hotline (crisistextline.org). To access this system, text the message HOME to the number 741741. Also included below are resources for parents to help support your children as they grieve.

Our deepest condolences to everyone impacted by these tragic losses.

Sincerely,

Christopher Timmis, EdD

Superintendent