A.R. Brouwer Co Welcomes Terry Draper as Senior VP

A.R. Brouwer is pleased to announce Terry Draper as the company’s new Senior Vice President. Mr. Draper was the Chief Operations Officer at A&B Packing, LLC, and has 14 years of experience as Vice President from various corporations in Michigan. While at A&B Packing, Terry led the $35 million business and instituted innovative lean practices. He offers more than 30 years of experience in corporate management and operational leadership.

A.R. Brouwer began the search for a Senior Vice President because the company is in a trajectory for growth. “We are excited to have Terry join our executive team. He embodies A.R. Brouwer’s values and we look forward to utilizing his experience to continue to provide exceptional customer service for our clients and business partners, “said Steve Brouwer, President of A.R. Brouwer.

Terry is honored to join A.R. Brouwer Company and hopes to continue to cultivate the existing strengths of the company’s workforce. He will take a collaborative approach to increase revenue by implementing closed-loop communication with the company’s clients, executive leadership, staff, and business partners. He has a passion for conceptualizing strategic direction and developing tactical business plans that stimulate profitable growth.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Spring Arbor University. Outside of his professional life, he loves spending time with his wife of 24 years, Sonya. He is a proud father of two daughters, a son, and adores his granddaughter. Terry also enjoys playing golf and going fishing.

About A.R. Brouwer Company

A.R. Brouwer offers Design/Build, Construction Management, and General Contracting services for commercial and multi-family residential projects throughout Southeast Michigan. The company’s portfolio includes educational institutions (childcare, K-12, colleges and universities), financial, industrial, manufacturing, medical, dental, healthcare, and wellness facilities, places of worship, offices, restaurants and retails spaces, as well as custom construction projects. Visit www.arbrouwer.com

for more information.