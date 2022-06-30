Candidate Q&A: James Johnson Jr., MI State House Rep, 47th District

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.

Who are you? Why are you running? What issues do you think are important? Why should we vote for you?

Candidate’s responses are printed as submitted.

*****



From James Johnson Jr.

Hi Neighbors! My name is James Johnson Jr. and I’m running for MI State House Rep in the 47th district. I was raised in Jackson, and currently live in Clarklake.

I’m a journey-level union electrician and serve as an organizer for the IBEW LU 252. Beyond work, community service is my passion. I serve on many boards and commissions, advancing affordable housing, LGBTQ+ rights, and social services for low-income families including as Vice Chair of the United Way of Jackson County (elected) and as a member of the City of Jackson Planning Commission, Housing Commission and Human Relations Commission. I am also the Treasurer of the Jackson County Democratic Committee.

I’m running for office because meaningful and sustainable change in Michigan’s state government is long overdue, and I know I can be an effective agent of that change. My union work focuses on advocating for workers’ rights, safe workplace conditions, equitable pay, and people-first policies. In doing this work, I’ve seen firsthand that many of our problems are intricately related. This means, to affect positive change on any issue, we must commit to addressing them all, including climate change, social and economic injustice, job training, workforce development, LGBTQ+ rights, women’s rights, human rights, voting rights, public education, gun safety, healthcare, tax reform and others.

You should vote for me in the Democratic primary on August 2 because I promise to listen to you, to learn from you and to represent you in the way you want to be represented. As a person of color with a working-class background, I know how it feels to be unseen and unheard by those in power and I’m going to fight like hell to change that. Please visit https://www.electjamesjohnsonjr.com/ to see a list of my endorsements and why I received the Gun Sense Candidate distinction from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

*****

Michigan House of Representative Districts for Washtenaw Co. Image from Michigan.gov