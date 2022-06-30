Live fire training for Scio Township and other area firefighters

The Scio Township Fire Department along with some neighboring fire departments had a unique training opportunity on June 28.

It was in the form of an abandoned home that was planned to be razed.

Scheduled for demolition, the owner of the house let local firefighters use it for training, including live fire training. The home was at 7535 Jackson, at Baker Road on the south side of Jackson.

“This was an excellent opportunity to train on actual firefighting skills in a controlled environment and work with our neighboring departments,” Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde said.

The fire departments thanked EWF Solutions for the training opportunity.

Fire training underway. photo courtesy of the Scio Township Fire Department

Houde said they were approached by a property owner who is working on a commercial project in Scio Township and he had a home on the property scheduled for demolition.

“He asked if we were interested in using it for training,” Houde said. “For the last few months, we have been conducting training in the building and preparing it for live fire training evolution.”

In this time when mutual aid is so important, conducting live fire exercises with several of neighboring departments is helpful for everyone involved.

Houde said firefighters from Ann Arbor City, Ann Arbor Township, Chelsea, Dexter, and Superior Township were all part of the training.

Additionally, he said Huron Valley Ambulance was on site as was HART, who was able to provide refreshments and lunch.

“We were able to have about 12 training fires in the building, the last was allowed to consume the building,” said Houde.

The training exercise took place at a home at Jackson and Baker roads. photo courtesy of the Scio Township Fire