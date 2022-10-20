Webster Twp Police Report, September 2022

During September 2022 in Webster Township, Deputies responded to 131 calls for police service, up from 108 the previous year for a 21% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Sep) are 1,161, up from 856 for the same period last year for a 36% increase.

Officers conducted 25 traffic stops during September, down from 37 last year. Twelve citations were issued.

Notable incidents from the police call log include:

One assault

Four crashes

One medical assist

Three citizen assists

Four welfare checks

One fraud

One sudden death

17 mental health calls, 16 of which were to the same block address

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp:

On September 2, Deputies were dispatched to the area of North Territorial & Dexter Pinckney for a Malicious Destruction of Property. The victim reported that a subject in a silver sedan threw a tape measure at his vehicle. The victim was able to take a picture of the suspect’s license plate and reported it to Deputies. The Deputies made contact with the suspect and obtained a statement. The victim chose not to prosecute, and the case has been closed.

On September 23, Deputies were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pillar for a Fraud complaint. The victim reported that they noticed two unauthorized charges on their account. The victim contacted the business but had difficulty understanding the associate due to background noise. The victim contacted their bank to report the fraudulent charges. Deputies attempted to contact the business at the phone numbers provided but found that the numbers had been disconnected. No suspect has been identified.

The complete September police call log can be found at the link below.