Manchester United Methodist Church Adopts a Welcoming Statement Inclusive of the LGBTQ+ Community

From Manchester UMC

There should always be a place for everyone at church.

The congregation of Manchester United Methodist Church adopted a welcoming statement earlier this summer that affirmed their commitment to creating an inclusive body of faith, particularly for the LGBTQ+ community. While the church has long practiced an openness to all people, it became increasingly clear that a written statement would provide needed clarity in the current cultural and religious landscape.

Developing the welcoming statement came after years of discernment that culminated in three large conversations that explored the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community within the Christian faith alongside the congregation’s beliefs and hopes for the church. Through conversation, it was quickly clear that the congregation was widely in agreement and shared a deep conviction about the inclusive nature of God’s love.

Pastor Dillon Burns says, “Manchester United Methodist Church has embodied God’s love in this community for 190 years and we continue to be committed to loving all our neighbors as ourselves. We know how deeply transforming and life giving it is to know that you are a beloved child of God, and we celebrate that everyone can be their authentic selves in our church.”

For more information about Manchester United Methodist Church, visit manchesterumchurch.org.

Manchester United Methodist Church Welcoming Statement

Manchester United Methodist Church celebrates God’s open invitation for all people to be counted among the body of Christ. We affirm that all people are created in the image of God and are beloved children of God, fully worthy of God’s love and grace.

We joyfully welcome people of every gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, physical and mental ability, age, education, economic status, marital status, and faith to fully participate in the life of the church. We look forward to hearing how we can welcome and include you.

We recognize that there are differences in thought among us and choose to be bound together in love. We respect all people as we continue to grow in our understanding of one another and our appreciation for the God-given gift of diversity.

As followers of Christ, we commit ourselves to embodying the love, grace, and justice of the Kingdom of God in our congregation, in the community of Manchester, and in the world.