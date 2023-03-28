Community Raises $25K+ for SASS with Match from RealTruck

According to a statement, the RealTruck Match for Saline Area Social Service (SASS) raised more than $25,000 with the community's help.

From February 17th to March 3rd, the fundraiser encouraged people to donate money to support SASS's ongoing mission. RealTruck pledged to match the first $10,000 raised, doubling the impact of donors' gifts and encouraging community giving.

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) has served economically vulnerable students, families, and seniors for over 60 years. SASS provides short and long-term assistance directly and through collaborative agencies.

Throughout the fundraiser, SASS highlighted the various services it provides to more than 120 seniors in Saline, including weekly grocery deliveries to homebound individuals, emergency assistance for rent, utilities, or car repairs, prescription co-pays, household essentials, pet food, toiletries, and more. In 2022, SASS provided food for more than 12,000 meals to homebound seniors and helped with nearly 800 prescription co-pays.

Jamail Aikens, SASS Executive Director, expressed gratitude for RealTruck's commitment to supporting those in need. He said, "RealTruck's exceptional commitment to supporting our neighbors in need is truly remarkable. We are grateful beyond words."

Based in Ann Arbor, RealTruck, Inc. is a leading truck and off-road vehicle accessories company. The company employs over 5,000 at 35 locations across North America. RealTruck has led its industry with more than 570 patents.

SASS serves older adults living on fixed incomes who face challenges due to rising food, gas, and housing costs. A third of SASS's adult clients are senior citizens who are already struggling to make ends meet and are at increased health risks.

Aikens also thanked the community for their contributions, saying, "Thanks to RealTruck and our amazing community, we were able to raise funds that will make a real difference in the lives of those in need. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for helping us build a stronger, more caring community."

For more information on SASS, visit SalineSocialService.com.

For more information on RealTruck, visit realtruck.com.