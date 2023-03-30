Manchester Teijin Automotive Technologies Wins Environmental Award

Teijin Automotive Technologies announced its 2022 Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S) Awards program winners. The company’s Manchester, MI, plant won the Most Improved EH&S Program for a small facility.

Teijin recognizes a select few manufacturing locations for their outstanding commitment to employee safety, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. Of the 22 facilities worldwide, these winners have demonstrated excellence in EH&S program management and earned a spot in this prestigious behavioral-based recognition program for the 7th consecutive year.

“There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our employees, and this program emphasizes that importance,” said Dina Graham, Vice President, Environmental Legal Affairs, Health, Safety, and Sustainability. “The winning facilities are those operating with a leadership-driven, employee-embraced safety program that’s changing the culture of the workplace,” said Graham.

Teijin Automotive Technologies, an integral member of the Teijin Group, is a global automotive and transportation leader with expertise in advanced composite components. Their product range includes cutting-edge materials such as carbon and glass fiber, which have proven instrumental in providing automakers with lightweight, durable products and design flexibility. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, the company has a global presence, operating in 8 countries with 29 facilities and employing over 5,000.

In addition to the Manchester facility’s award, other 2022 winners are:

EH&S Sustainability Awards: Lenoir, North Carolina; Pouancé, France; Sarepta, Louisiana; and Tijuana, Baja California, México.

Most Improved EH&S Program, large facility – Conneaut, Ohio

Best EH&S Program, small facility – Leça do Balio, Portugal

Best EH&S Program, large facility – Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico

To be eligible for any of the award categories, nominated programs must demonstrate:

Reduction in workplace hazards

Increase in near-miss reporting

No significant injuries

Exceptional Environmental and Safety Audits

Implementation of job safety improvements

No chemical spills or releases to the environment

No enforcement actions during the year to the time of the award announcement

“Any workplace injury to an employee is one too many,” said CEO Chris Twining. “Our ultimate goal is to achieve zero injuries across the board. These winning facilities deserve recognition for their continued commitment to improving their safety records and reducing their environmental impact while achieving positive business results. We will continue to set the bar high, continually improve our safety and environmental practices, and achieve a workplace where no one gets hurt.”

The winning facilities will celebrate with a formal, on-site awards luncheon with Twining, Graham, and other company executives. They will receive an engraved award to showcase at their facility.