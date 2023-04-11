Sharon Preservation Society Provides Update on Gravel Mine Application

The Sharon Preservation Society has shared an update on the progress of Stoneco's application for a proposed 400-acre gravel mine in Sharon Township. The application is currently in its second phase, in which Stoneco must demonstrate to the township that the mining operation will not result in very serious consequences.

Following the public hearing on February 15, the Planning Commission (PC) provided Stoneco with all public comments and questions submitted by the township's consultants. Stoneco responded to these comments in a 300-page document on March 27. The Sharon Preservation Society, however, believes that the response does not offer any significant new evidence addressing the concerns raised. The Society plans to submit its comments to the PC before their next meeting on April 11.

The Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, April 11 at 7pm, has two primary items on the agenda. The first item is a public hearing on the Earthwell Retreats application to host additional events. The second item is the procedure for developing the PC's recommendation on Stoneco's application. The Commission is expected to outline the process they will use to balance the need for aggregate against the level of very serious consequences the mine would create. It should be noted that the PC does not expect to reach a decision at this meeting.

In other news, the Sharon Preservation Society would like to express its gratitude to the volunteers who are going door-to-door collecting signatures for a petition related to the gravel mine application. So far, at least 90% of those who answer the door have signed the petition.

For those interested in reading Stoneco's response, it can be found on the Sharon Township website.