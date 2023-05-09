Manchester Alum John Gray Psarouthakis Sworn in as New Ingham County Deputy

In a ceremony held on May 9, 2023, John Gray Psarouthakis, a graduate of Manchester Community Schools and Concordia University – Ann Arbor, was officially sworn in as a new deputy for the Ingham County Sheriff's Department. His assignment will be within the Road Patrol Division.

Psarouthakis graduated from Manchester High School in 2017 and attended Concordia University – Ann Arbor. He majored in Justice and Public Policy there, earning his bachelor's degree in 2021. His time at the university wasn't solely dedicated to academics. He also showcased his athletic prowess on the varsity soccer team as a scholarship athlete and stalwart goalkeeper for four years.

Prior to his recent appointment, Psarouthakis developed his law enforcement skills at the Mid-Michigan Police Academy. His journey at the academy was facilitated through sponsorship from the very department he now proudly serves, the Ingham County Sheriff's Department.

The Mid-Michigan Police Academy, highly regarded for its intensive and comprehensive training programs, has been instrumental in preparing many law enforcement officers for their careers. With a robust curriculum emphasizing practical skills and theoretical knowledge, the academy has earned a reputation for producing well-rounded and highly competent professionals ready to serve their communities. Psarouthakis' graduation from this esteemed institution is a testament to his dedication and commitment to law enforcement and public service.

Congratulations, Deputy Psarouthakis!