EDITORIAL: Please Take Just 10 Minutes Before Monday to Stand Against the Loss of Local Control Over Gravel Mining in Michigan

Sharon Township, just north of Manchester, is facing a battle that concerns us all. Stoneco, a large aggregate mining company headquartered in the Cayman Islands, seeks to convert 400 acres of farmland into a gravel mining operation. Sharon Township is working through the permitting process with Stoneco. The township and Stoneco have not yet completed the steps, so whether the company gets a permit to mine gravel is yet to be determined. The important thing to note here is a fair process is being followed at the township level. Sharon Twp has already permitted two gravel mines.

The real battle is more insidious and could soon affect all Michiganders.

The battle is a set of bills working their way through the Michigan Legislature that, if passed, would remove local control for permitting gravel mines. The bills are written by gravel mining industry lobbyists. If passed, local communities have no say in where gravel pits and their harsh negative environmental and property value impacts would appear. The gravel industry has written the bills to essentially give themselves free rein over when and where they want to put their operations.

It's not an anti-gravel pit issue. It’s about who determines where the mining operations are placed – the community or governmental agencies working with aggregate lobbyists far removed from the impact.

I fully support the following plea sent out by the Sharon Preservation Society, which has extensively researched the matter:

If you agree, please find 10 minutes before Tuesday AM to send an email to particular members of the Michigan House of Representatives (see below). We are providing some instructions below to make it easy as possible.

It is very important, particularly if you value local control and environmental protection. AND especially if you care what happens to gravel mining applications - current and future - for land in Sharon Township.

Situation

The House Committee on Regulatory Reform is expected to vote next Tuesday on HB 4526-4527-4528.

These bills are written by the aggregate industry lobby, Michigan Aggregates Association (MAA) without including any of the provisions suggested by environmental groups or local control associations.

Based on the outcome of this vote, these bills will either:

Die in committee, OR

Get passed to the whole House for a full-house vote on Wednesday.

Should they pass a house vote, they will go to the Senate. At that point, we hope the Senate will consider an alternate bill that

As citizens, our job is to tell our elected officials how we want them to vote. That's how this works!

What you can do - write four emails before end-of-day Monday:

Send to (you can use the same information in each email, just cut and paste):

These three committee members who may not yet be decided on how to vote.

PaulineWendzel@house.mi.gov

cynthianeeley@house.mi.gov

JosephAragona@house.mi.gov

And, of course, to our representative, in case it gets to the house for a full vote:

CarrieRheingans@house.mi.gov

Easy things to say - be sure to add your name and address:

If you can only say one thing, the easiest thing to say is: "We want to keep local control over our township's zoning. Vote NO on HB 4526-4528"

Or say that the Sharon Township Board passed a resolution last Thursday (attached) to oppose HB 4526-4527-4528, and you support the Board's position. (cut and paste from below if you want)

Or say HB 4526-4528 are industry-written bills that only benefit the aggregate industry. Furthermore, the aggregate industry misled the Committee by providing untrue information at the Committee's public hearing.

Or say HB 4526-4528 are terrible policy. They would (choose any or all of the following points):

Preempts (wipes out) all local ordinances addressing gravel mining, crushing, and processing. Mines could sited anywhere – in a neighborhood or next to a school, hospital, or nursing home.



Allows mining 50 feet from neighbor property lines and rock crushing 300 feet from homes.



Allows trucks to haul through any neighborhood 13 hours per day on weekdays, 11 hours on Saturdays, and potentially more.



Does not require groundwater testing or monitoring.



Does not consider water pollution on nearby properties – only within the “mining area” (i.e. the mine site).



Allows industrial noise levels on neighbors’ property. EGLE is concerned these levels “will result in unenforceable noise.”



Punishes neighbors who complain with financial penalties. EGLE says there is no comparable provision in any other statute it administers. Likely violates First Amendment (free speech).



Wipes out the rights of neighbors to seek help from a court for nuisances caused by mining operation. EGLE calls this section “legally problematic.”



Wipes out (vacates) all prior court decisions against a mining project.

Language from the Sharon Township Board's Resolution:

Sharon Township Board of Trustees passed this resolution and sent it to Lansing. You can say, "Sharon Township Board passed a resolution last Thursday to oppose HB 4526-4527-4528, and I support the Board's position."

RESOLUTION OPPOSING HOUSE BILLS 4526-4528 AND OTHER POSSIBLE

LEGISLATION RESTRICTING LOCAL CONTROL OVER SAND AND GRAVEL MINING

WHEREAS, the Michigan Legislature is considering legislation, including House Bills 4526, 4527, and 4528, that will eliminate zoning and oversight authority of local governments over sand and gravel mining operations, and place such authority under the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE); and,

WHEREAS, Sharon Township recognizes its residents elect their local leaders to act on their behalf for the best interests of the community and the people they serve, understanding the importance of building a strong community and improving the quality of life by protecting the health, safety, well-being and property interests of its residents;

WHEREAS, Sharon Township recognizes House Bills 4526-4528 eliminate the ability for its elected officials to advocate for and safeguard the community by removing the ability to approve, deny, modify or enforce changes to an application for special use permit authorizing sand and gravel mining, regardless of zoned location; and,

WHEREAS, Sharon Township Recognizes that House Bills 4526-4528 severely limit local government and resident input only through public comment periods, remove the right of referendum by impacted residents, and silence the community from issues that impact their daily lives, health, safety, and livelihood; and,

WHEREAS, Sharon Township Recognizes that House Bills 4526-4528 limit the financial obligations of miners for amounts essential for reclamation and restoration, codify operational activities, and compromise or eliminate important cultural and historical community concerns; and,

WHEREAS, Sharon Township Recognizes that House Bills 4526-4528 eliminate local control over health considerations for toxic silica dust, toxic residues on legacy agricultural lands and preventing damage to roads and infra structure; and,

WHEREAS, Sharon Township Recognizes that House Bills 4526-4528 set a dangerous precedent by preempting local control of sand and gravel mining by the will of residents through their elected representatives, compromising an important fundamental right of Township residents and,

WHEREAS, Sharon Township Recognizes that House Bills 4526-4528 are opposed by the Michigan Townships Association, Michigan Municipal League, and the Michigan Association of Counties.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Township Board of Trustees of Sharon Township, Washtenaw, Michigan, that Sharon Township opposes House Bills 4526-4528 and any other proposed legislation that restricts local control over sand and gravel mining in the State of Michigan.

To find your state representative and send them your thoughts, go to https://www.house.mi.gov/