Sharon Township Stands Firm: Planning Commission Rejects Stoneco’s Gravel Mine Proposal Amid State Regulatory Disputes

Sharon Township

The Sharon Township Planning Commission has completed its assessment of Stoneco’s gravel mine application. The foreign-based aggregate giant has applied for a Special Land Use permit to convert 400 acres (about the size of 400 football fields) of farmland on Pleasant Lake Rd into a gravel pit.

After months of review and more than three public meetings, the Commission voted unanimously against a recommendation (to the Township Board) to grant Stoneco’s mining permit.

According to the Sharon Preservation Society, the Commissioners found that:

"A consideration of the cumulative impact from the proposed mining operation leads to the clear conclusion and recommendation to the township board that the applicant has not satisfied the burden of proof to show that no very serious consequences will result from the proposed operation."

The next step in Stoneco’s application process is for the Planning Commission’s recommendation to be presented to the Sharon Twp Board of Trustees, who will make the final decision regarding the permit. The Board has scheduled a special meeting on July 17 to consider the recommendation.

The Sharon Preservation Society praised the decision, stating, “We commend the PCs members - the Chair and all Commissioners - for the many, many focused hours of work on this important issue. Their attention and dedication are a great example of local governance working for citizens.”

Gravel Mine Bills Paused in Lansing

The Michigan House Committee on Regulatory Reform decided to delay its vote on HB 4526-4528. Committee members paused their vote to approve the bills, which would move them on to the House for approval. It is speculated that this delay is almost certainly due to the statewide outpouring of opposition sent by citizens to committee members and House members in general.

These bills, written by aggregate lobbyists, seek to eliminate the kind of local control demonstrated in Sharon Twp.

The controversial Michigan House Bills 4526, 4527, and 4528, championed by State Representatives Pat Outman (R-Belvidere Township), Tyrone Carter (D-Detroit), and Angela Witwer (D-Delta Charter Township), could significantly diminish local regulatory power over industrial operations. The proposed bills would permit sand and gravel mines, crushing facilities, and storage facilities to operate anywhere within a community, irrespective of existing zoning rules. These bills would effectively undermine local authorities' ability to balance the interests of all property owners within their jurisdiction.

The three-bill package proposes that no local regulations could govern operation issues typically managed at the community level, such as hours of operation, designated truck routes, noise pollution, dust control, and property fencing. The bills' current language would extend these powers even to communities that already permit aggregate mining operations.

Under the new legislation, an operator could switch from a local permit to a state-issued one, removing local governmental authority over operations already in place. Critics argue that this legislative package could lead to a significant power imbalance, with state-level permits overriding local interests and regulations. This ongoing debate highlights the tension between local autonomy and state control in managing industrial operations.

Editor’s note: Continue to make your voice heard. To find your state representative and send them your thoughts, go to https://www.house.mi.gov/

Image credits (L-R): Doug Marrin, Michigan Municipal League, Javier Alamo