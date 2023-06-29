Sharon Township Supervisor, Peter Psarouthakis, Steps Down After Transformative 11-Year Tenure

Peter Psarouthakis, Sharon Township’s Supervisor, recently tendered his resignation, marking the end of an impactful 11-year tenure. Under Psarouthakis's stewardship, the township navigated its way out of tumultuous circumstances and thrived.

In his departure letter to the Sharon Township Board of Trustees, Psarouthakis stated, “As I informed you earlier this year, I will be moving out of the township and county. That time has come and this is my official letter of resignation. My last day will be June 30, 2023.”

Upon assuming office 11 years ago, Psarouthakis and his team were welcomed by a host of challenges, including a lawsuit that the township was obliged to settle via a 15-year bond. However, due to the prudent financial management by the Board of Trustees, the bond is set to be settled a year earlier than anticipated.

Psarouthakis recalls, “It was clear during the recall that the township government was just not functioning properly and needed a change in how it operated. We fixed up the township hall into a building the residents can use and be proud of, we got rid of the 'good old boy' way of doing things.”

Under Psarouthakis's supervision, the township saw numerous advancements in governance and public services. The Tax Board of Review was restructured to ensure fairness, fostering an environment where citizens were encouraged to engage and express their views. The communication gap between the township officials and citizens was bridged with a modern telephone system, a newly created website for updates, and a reliable news publication that caters to a larger population without ethical issues.

Furthermore, the township expanded its cemetery and implemented an overdue modern electronic filing system. Relations with the county road commission, state government, and state and national representatives also greatly improved, setting up a strong foundation for the future.

However, Psarouthakis expressed concerns about the county commission, cautioning, “Our communications with the county road commission, state government and our state and national representatives are in a great position now and will benefit the township going forward. Unfortunately, I cannot say the same thing about our county commission and I would caution the Board of Trustees and citizens to keep a close eye on what is going on there. It has become very clear that the county's agenda does not include rural Washtenaw County.”

Additionally, Psarouthakis played a significant role in promoting the urgency of broadband connectivity in the township, which ultimately led to the initiation of broadband services starting 2024. Despite the proposal's initial opposition, the awareness created around the issue proved successful in addressing the problem.

Even though Psarouthakis faced personal threats and adversities during his tenure, he was largely supported by the township. He also addressed the ongoing mining issue that concerns “99% of the township and surrounding areas” and expressed confidence that the township, with its rich agricultural history, would effectively navigate any challenges that might arise from it.

In his parting words, Psarouthakis stated, “In the end, I feel like I'm leaving the township in a much better place than what was handed to us those 11 years ago. It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Sharon Township. I wish you all well and a future of happiness.”

Photo: LinkedIn