Sharon Township Board Unanimously Rejects Stoneco's Mining Permit Amidst Legal Threats

In a decisive move on July 17, the Sharon Township Board of Trustees unanimously rejected Stoneco's application for a Special Land Use (SLU) permit to establish a 400-acre mine on Pleasant Lake Road. This decision is per the Planning Commission's (PC) previous recommendation to deny the permit.

The PC had, on June 13, in a unanimous vote, suggested that the Board refuse Stoneco's SLU permit request. Based on the township's ordinance, the Board had the option to agree with the PC's recommendation, send the application back to the PC for additional review, or approve the application with or without stipulations.

The Sharon Preservation Society had previously sent a memo to the Board on July 7, notifying their intent to submit a packet of petitions signed by township residents and property owners. The signatories urged the Board to deny the SLU permit for the proposed mine if it poses significant consequences for the township and its inhabitants. Their memo acknowledged Stoneco's letter but indicated that the petition signers would urge the Board to reject the permit unless Stoneco's proposed conditions could realistically eliminate the potentially severe consequences.

On July 7, Stoneco sent a letter to the Board outlining certain conditions it would accept in return for securing the permit. The board members dismissed these conditions as inadequate and belated during the special meeting.

The Sharon Preservation Society points out that this decision has been met with anticipations of a legal challenge from Stoneco, who have previously threatened to sue the township if denied the permit. Their aggressive stance has been documented in local news outlets and was reiterated in their July 7 letter to the Board.

MLive quoted Stoneco's attorney as having warned, “Stoneco will be left with no option but to challenge the entire Sharon Township Mining Ordinance, and have it struck down as a violation of the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act.” (Apr 12, 2022).

Similarly, in Freedom Township, after a contentious exchange about setback requirements, Stoneco's attorney announced to the Planning Commissioners, “We’ll see you in court,” as reported by the Manchester Mirror (Dec 14, 2020).

Members of the township Board believe the aggregate lobby will use this decision to fuel the "nimby" argument and push the legislature to pass the package of aggregate bills.

These bills, written by aggregate lobbyists, seek to eliminate the kind of local control demonstrated in Sharon Twp.

The controversial Michigan House Bills 4526, 4527, and 4528, championed by State Representatives Pat Outman (R-Belvidere Township), Tyrone Carter (D-Detroit), and Angela Witwer (D-Delta Charter Township), could significantly diminish local regulatory power over industrial operations. The proposed bills would permit sand and gravel mines, crushing facilities, and storage facilities to operate anywhere within a community, irrespective of existing zoning rules. These bills would effectively undermine local authorities' ability to balance the interests of all property owners within their jurisdiction.

The three-bill package proposes that no local regulations could govern operation issues typically managed at the community level, such as hours of operation, designated truck routes, noise pollution, dust control, and property fencing. The bills' current language would extend these powers even to communities that already permit aggregate mining operations.

Under the new legislation, an operator could switch from a local permit to a state-issued one, removing local governmental authority over operations already in place. Critics argue that this legislative package could lead to a significant power imbalance, with state-level permits overriding local interests and regulations. This ongoing debate highlights the tension between local autonomy and state control in managing industrial operations.

