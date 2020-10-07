Washtenaw County Health Department Postpones No-cost Flu Vaccine Event in Manchester

| 1 min | from Washtenaw County |

Washtenaw County Health Department is cancelling an upcoming flu vaccine event in Manchester scheduled for Oct 8. The Manchester event was planned at Emanuel United Church of Christ in Manchester. This event will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Due to a very large turnout at earlier flu vaccine events and delayed shipments, the Health Department currently has limited vaccine available. A new shipment of vaccine is expected within 1-2 weeks. The Health Department will work with partners to reschedule as soon as possible. Waiting and rescheduling will ultimately allow us to vaccinate more people during public events.

Everyone 6 months and older needs a flu vaccine, especially this year. Widespread flu vaccination will reduce the spread of flu during the COVID pandemic and prevent serious illness as much as possible. It can also reduce the chances of people becoming infected with both flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

The Health Department is committed to providing accessible flu vaccination. Flu vaccine is widely available at area medical offices, pharmacies, and community events. Most people with insurance can get flu shots at their doctors’ offices or pharmacies for free: we encourage people with insurance to consider these options so we can use our current limited supplies for community members without insurance. See vaccinefinder.org for local options and call before visiting.

The most recent information regarding our no-cost flu vaccine events can be found at www.washtenaw.org/flushots.