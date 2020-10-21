Manchester District Library Expands Services and Events

(MANCHESTER, Mich.) Manchester District Library services have continued to expand since phased re-opening began in July. Balancing community needs with public health guidelines, MDL is operating with special hours and policies in place. Visit manchesterlibrary.info/covid-19-service-updates.html for the most up-to-date information.

Service Options

Patrons can now choose from three service options:

Curbside pickup: Place holds online or by phone, and MDL staff deliver your material to the front parking lot. MDL staff can also provide custom recommendations or grab-and-go bundles if you’re not sure what you want.

In-person by appointment (recommended): Call ahead for a 30-minute appointment, generally available same-day, to browse and check out material, or make use of the library’s copier, fax machine, or computer.

In-person walk-in: Within maximum occupancy limits, MDL can now accommodate walk-in customers for 30-minute visits.

Hours Update

Current hours for the above services are Monday-Friday, 11AM-5PM and Saturday, 10AM-2PM.

Beginning November 6, the library will offer evening hours on Thursdays until 7PM. These expanded hours are intended to complement Manchester Village plans for Third Thursday programming, so you can stop by while you’re in town. We anticipate high demand during this time, so appointments are highly recommended.

The library will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 26; however, regular hours resume on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Events & Programming

Creative virtual programming - including story times, craft activities and more for children, teens, and adults is available on the new MDL Youtube channel (youtube.com/channel/UCCKPR-3O8x13MkoUtgprTYw/featured). Weather permitting, some outdoor and socially distanced events are also available.

The best places to get the whole scoop on upcoming events are the MDL website (manchesterlibrary.info/event-calendar.html) or the MDL Facebook page (facebook.com/ManchesterDistrictLibrary).

Contact MDL

The best way to reach Manchester library staff is to call (734) 428-8045 during regular business hours. If you prefer email, use the contact form on the MDL website or send a message to manchesterlibraryrequest@gmail.com; email responses can sometimes take up to 48 hours.

MANCHESTER DISTRICT LIBRARY NOVEMBER EVENTS

New events are added frequently. Please visit the MDL Event Calendar for the most up-to-date listing.

Monday, October 26 on demand Preschool ArtStart (Youtube)

7PM Board Meeting (Google Meet)

Tuesday, October 27 11AM Virtual Storytime (Youtube Live)

Saturday, October 31 10AM-2PM All Hallow’s Read

Tuesday, November 3 11AM Virtual Storytime (Youtube Live)

Friday, November 6 on demand Pipe Cleaner Animals* - all ages (Youtube)

Monday, November 9 on demand Preschool ArtStart (Youtube)

Tuesday, November 10 11AM Virtual Storytime (Youtube Live)

Friday, November 13 on demand Wall Macrame* - teen / adult (Youtube)

Tuesday, November 17 11AM Virtual Storytime (Youtube Live)

Friday, November 20 on demand Coffee Filter Turkeys* - all ages (Youtube)

Monday, November 23 7PM Board Meeting (Google Meet)

Tuesday, November 24 11AM Virtual Storytime (Youtube Live)

Thursday, November 26 CLOSED for Thanksgiving

Friday, November 27 regular hours resume

*Craft projects may require hard to find materials. To pick up a materials kit from the library, register online at manchesterlibrary.info/event-calendar.html.