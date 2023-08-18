Old National Bank Welcomes New Banking Center Manager to Manchester

From Old National

Old National Bank is pleased to announce that Kevin Sterling is rejoining the retail leadership team. Kevin will now serve as the Banking Center Manager of the Manchester location. Sterling will be responsible for business development efforts as well as providing leadership and supervision to the staff.

Kevin was previously located at our Adrian Banking Center Maumee location. Sterling is a seasoned banker with 20 years of experience working with clients across Southeast Michigan. He has a strong passion for providng the right financial solution for his clients.

Kevin attended Jackson College and obtained his BBA from Siena Heights University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. In the community, Kevin is the Immediate Past President of Habitat for Humanity of Lenawee County, has previously served as a Vice President for the Manchester Chamber of Commerce and was a member of Jackson College Advisory Committee.

“We are thrilled to have Kevin rejoin our retail leadership team and look forward to all of the great things he will be doing for our clients and the community of Manchester,” said Todd Clark, Central Michigan Market President at Old National Bank.