Manchester District Library Scales Back to Curbside Service Only

| 2 min | from Manchester District Library |

Due to the rising number of COVID 19 cases in Washtenaw County and the immediate community, Manchester District Library will cease in-person services beginning Thursday, November 12, 2020. This includes both walk-in and by-appointment services. Curbside will continue to be offered for hold pickups, small print jobs, and faxing.

Drop boxes at the front and rear of the building — as well as remote dropboxes in Freedom and Bridgewater Townships — remain open for returns and will be checked regularly.

Virtual programming will continue via Facebook and Youtube. Details are available on the MDL Event Calendar at manchesterlibrary.info/event-calendar.html.

The MDL wi-fi network is accessible from outside the building 24/7; reception is best from the front (south) parking lot. We do ask that patrons follow recommended social distancing guidelines while using the library’s wi-fi.

Curbside Details

Patrons can place holds on library material for pickup:

online: manchesterlibrary.info (library card number and PIN required)

phone: (734) 428-8045

email: manchesterlibraryrequest@gmail.com

Interlibrary loan continues to be available, so holds are not restricted to the library’s local collection. Please allow at least 24 hours for phone/email holds to be processed and wait to be notified that material is ready for pickup before coming to the library.

Not sure what you want? MDL staff are happy to make choices for you, either random book bundles or customized selections based on your preferences.

To request print or fax service or to request a wi-fi hotspot for checkout, please contact the library via phone or email during business hours to make arrangements.

Business Hours

Current hours for the above services are:

Monday-Friday, 11AM-5PM

Saturday, 10AM-2PM

Contact MDL

If you have need of library services not outlined here, please speak to a staff member to determine if accommodations can be made. The best way to reach MDL staff is to call (734) 428-8045 during regular business hours. If you prefer email, use the contact form on the MDL website or send a message to manchesterlibraryrequest@gmail.com; email responses can sometimes take up to 24 business hours.

Manchester District Library’s goal is to maintain service to the community as safely as possible for our patrons and our staff. At this time, MDL hopes to re-engage in-person services as soon as public health conditions improve. Updates will be available on the MDL website (manchesterlibrary.info) or on Facebook (facebook.com/ManchesterDistrictLibrary/).