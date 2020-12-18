Manchester District Library Holiday Hours and Events

From the Manchester District Library

(MANCHESTER, Mich.) Manchester District Library will be closed in observance of winter holidays on Thursday, December 24 through Saturday, December 26, and on Thursday, December 31 through Saturday, January 2. Regular hours for curbside service continue to be Mondays through Fridays 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Saturdays 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Despite being closed, the library will offer a very special Christmas Eve virtual event. Join Miss Stacia on December 24 at 5:00 PM for Storytime with Santa on the MDL Facebook page (facebook.com/ManchesterDistrictLibrary).

Regular virtual programming also continues through the new year:

Tuesdays (weekly) - Storytime 11:00 AM and Toddler Time 1:00 PM

Wednesdays (weekly) - Cook the Book 5:00 PM

Fridays (bi-weekly) - Craft Project 1:00 PM

Supplies for the Friday craft projects can be picked up from the library; advance registration is not required. Event videos are posted and archived on the MDL Facebook page (facebook.com/ManchesterDistrictLibrary) and can be viewed on-demand.

For all the latest information about service updates, hours, events, and programs coming up in the new year, visit the MDL website (manchesterlibrary.info)