Manchester Market aims to ensure that everyone has access to nutritious and quality food options

In its efforts to meet the needs of everyone, Manchester Market has obtained its licensing so it can now accept EBT SNAP. They did this so they could better provide individuals and families who receive this benefit access to quality food items.

The Sun Times News connected with Melissa Craft of Manchester Market to ask about this newer option. They have been accepting EBT SNAP benefits since March 1.

“We are committed to contributing to the overall well-being of the community by ensuring that everyone has access to nutritious and quality food options,” Craft said of the market that features such things as chef-prepared meals, Grand River bakery, Grand River butchery featuring local Noggle farms, lots of unique specialty products, produce, beer and wine... etc..

According to the USDA, “Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) is an electronic system that allows a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits. When a participant shops at a SNAP authorized retail store, their SNAP EBT account is debited to reimburse the store for food that was purchased. EBT is in use in all 50 states.”

The Manchester Market is part grocery store, nonprofit farmers’ market, butcher shop, bakery, gelateria, coffee shop, wine shop and beer cave.

It’s described on its website as a market offering an artisan bakery, butchery, farmers market, cafe, and some of the most authentic Italian gelato to be had in Michigan, all under one roof in the middle of Manchester. Its chef-prepared meals are also now at Jerry's Market and Perky Pantry Mobil stations in Tecumseh, Onsted and Chelsea.

The Manchester Market is located 455 W. Main Street and to learn more call 734-704-5001 or go to, https://manchestermarketmi.com/.