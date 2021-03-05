Manchester Streets and Sidewalks Getting a Facelift This Summer

By Doug Marrin

The Village of Manchester will be turning some of its rough roads into smooth sailing this summer as the Village Council took steps to improve the town’s infrastructure at its March 1, 2021, meeting.

The Council accepted a bid for $234,175.14 from Michigan Paving to repair the following street locations:

Schaffer Ct. – from Territorial to Baker

N. Washington St. – from W Main to Madison

S Washington St. – from W Main to W Duncan

Wolverine St. North – from E Main to E Vernon

Wolverine St. South – from City Rd. to Furnace

Elton St. – from W Main to Territorial

When all the milling, pulverizing, and paving is completed, the street sections will have 3.5-inches of new pavement.

Along with the roadwork, the Council also approved a bid for sidewalk ramp work from Michael Andrews Concrete for $10,437.50.

And on the topic of sidewalks, the Council also approved the John Shively Masonry bid for sidewalk repair at a cost of $16,250. The Village will split 50/50 with the property owners per the Village ordinance. The Council then proceeded to approve a resolution to pay the $8,125 expenditure. Listed below are the sections of sidewalk that will be repaired this summer.

Photo by Ian Taylor on Unsplash