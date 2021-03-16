Public Hearing for Manchester Cityhood Set by State Boundary Commission

By Doug Marrin

At the March 15, 2021, Council meeting, Manchester Village President Pat Vailliencourt reviewed the latest update on the Village’s move towards cityhood.

“We are probably all aware now that the State Boundary Commission found our petition and paperwork legally sufficient,” said Vailliencourt. “After a short discussion on the boundary map that we had, they said that they were in agreement with the boundaries.”

The next step in the process is for the State Boundary Commission to conduct a public hearing to receive more general comments on the issue.

The public hearing has been scheduled for,

April 28, 2021, 7:00 pm, at Manchester Community Jr/Sr High School, 20500 Dutch Drive.

Manchester began officially pursuing city status in January 2019, appointing a Citizen Advisory Committee to explore the process and make a recommendation to the Village Council. The Committee submitted its findings to the Council six months later in a report that included the following,

“Our discovery process revealed more benefits to incorporating as a city than drawbacks. While the obvious advantage of having more control over our tax dollars is evident, there are other compelling factors that brought us to this conclusion. The elimination of a duplicative government structure, the potential reduction of Village property taxes, modernization of our government structure and recognition by the state as a primary unit of government are other benefits.”

The Village then set about meeting the State Boundary Commission's requirements for the transition to city status, which has now been accomplished. After the public hearing, the Village will appoint a nine-member commission to draft a city charter. The charter will need to be approved by the Governor’s office and then voted on by residents.

More information on Manchester’s bid for city status can be found on the Village’s website, including the entire Citizen Advisory Report.

Photo by Doug Marrin