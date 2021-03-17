It’s Shaping Up to Be a Fun Summer in Manchester

By Doug Marrin

If you’re wondering what to do this summer, check out Manchester. The Village is moving forward with plans for a variety of fun events and activities.

“It’s wonderful seeing normal events being planned again,” said Council President Pat Vailliencourt at the March 15 Council meeting. She then added, “Fingers crossed.”

And that is the prevailing mindset of organizers and Village administration alike—proceed with cautious flexibility. If the pandemic social guidelines constrict, then the event must adapt or be cancelled. But, operating from a glass-half-full mindset, the town is busy making preparations for a summer of fun.

Manchester River Raisin Canoe/Kayak Race, May 16

Organizers of the 55th Annual Manchester River Raisin Canoe/Kayak Race received approval from the Village Council to hold its event on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

With less than two months away until the race, Council President Vailliencourt asked event organizer Pattie McCabe to outline “what you’d like to do, with some safety precautions in place, expecting that there will still be some masks and social distancing required.”

Ms. McCabe explained a straightforward strategy of eliminating any moments where people might cluster or gather. Start times would be staggered, which then spreads out when participants pull out of the river. Despite its popularity in the past, the raffle has been eliminated to avoid creating a huddled bunch of folks eager to see who wins what.

Organizers submitted a Coronavirus Pandemic Plan, modified to current guidelines, along with their permit. The permit requests several things from the Village: 1) Closure of Main St. over the river for the safety of people crossing the street, 2) Three trash receptacles, and 3) the use of River Raisin Park.

Summer Outdoor Concert Series, Thursdays June 10 – August 12

The Riverfolk Music & Arts received permission to hold its Summer Gazebo Concerts in Wurster Park. One change this year will be if there is inclement weather, the concert will be held the following evening (Friday) instead of relocating to an indoor venue.

In response to the subject of having food trucks available this year, President Vailliencourt responded with, “What we have done historically in the past is not have food trucks on public property. Part of the reasoning for that is that it brings something in to complete with our own local food suppliers and restaurants.”

After the discussion concluded, Carol Palms of Riverfolk Music & Arts told the Council, “I want to thank you. You've always made it really easy for us to do our planning, and we really appreciate the support of the Village.”

As plans solidify, more information can be found at https://www.riverfolkmusicandarts.org/

Community-Wide Garage Sale, July 23, 24

The Village Council also approved plans for this summer’s Community-Wide Garage Sale.

By its very nature, Manchester’s Community-Wide Garage Sale is pretty much socially distanced as many households around the Village display what they would like to pass along out on their front yards. Nonetheless, safety guidelines will remain in place as folks walk around town browsing, making their purchases, and grabbing a bite to eat.

Stay tuned. More details to come as far as registration for hosting a sale or developments in the COVID safety protocols. But for now, make sure you save the date!

Run Manchester, August 7

At the March 1 Council meeting, Manchester Community Schools FIRST Robotics Teams received permission to proceed with plans for its annual event, 2021 Run Manchester.

So if you’re a resident of Manchester, you’ve already got plenty to look forward to this summer, with more in the works. If you live outside of Manchester, you’ve got a great place to visit in the coming warm and sunny months.

Photo credit: Manchester Gazebo Concerts Facebook