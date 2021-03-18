Manchester Police Report, February 2021

By Doug Marrin

Lt Hunt from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office was on hand at the Manchester Village Council meeting on March 15 to present the February 2021 police report.

During February, there were 147 calls for service. During this time, 74 traffic stops were made, resulting in 7 citations.

Noteworthy events in Manchester Village during last month include:

On February 2, a collaboration deputy responded to the 100 block of Torrey St. for a report of fraud. The victim was scammed out of $4,500 when an unknown suspect gained access to her computer, giving her a telephone number to call. The suspect identified themselves as a representative from her credit card company and indicated $4,500 worth of inappropriate charges were on her card. To not have the charges released to the public, she would have to provide him with $4,500 of target gift cards. A thorough search for the suspect was conducted, but no relevant information was discovered. It appeared the suspect used a “ghost” phone that is untraceable.

There were 16 ordinance violations for the month. All were snow removal violations.

Out of area time for officers totaled 230 minutes.

Out of area summary:

On February 8, a deputy was dispatched to Scio Twp for 7 minutes to assist a Scio Twp deputy on a traffic stop where the deputy was not secure until additional units arrived.

On February 9, a deputy assisted Scio Twp units for 51 minutes regarding a suicidal subject who was reportedly armed with a firearm.

On February 11, a deputy was dispatched to Scio Twp for 25 minutes to assist a Scio Twp deputy with a suspect resisting arrest and fighting with the deputy.

On February 12, a deputy was dispatched to Scio Twp for 25 minutes to assist a Scio Twp deputy on a traffic stop where an occupant of the vehicle was wanted for a felonious assault.

On February 15, a deputy was dispatched to Sharon Twp for 52 minutes to assist Michigan State Police with a combative mentally ill subject who had violently assaulted others and was also causing harm to himself.

On February 20, a deputy was dispatched to Scio Twp to assist Ann Arbor Police on a traffic stop for 10 minutes. The Scio unit was not available, and AAPD was requesting immediate assistance. The collaboration deputy was in Lodi at the time and was the closest available unit to send.

On February 21, a deputy was dispatched to Scio Twp for 25 minutes for a combative mentally ill subject refusing to comply with paramedics regarding going to the hospital. All westside deputies were dispatched to this incident due to the aggressive history of the individual.

On February 24, a deputy conducted an unavoidable traffic stop lasting 50 minutes in Scio Twp for a vehicle driving at night with no headlights or brake lights.

Lieutenant Hunt also reported to the Council that the department had received several voice mail messages over the past month that would have been better served if the callers would have used 911.

“I want to remind people that are listening and who could spread the word to use 911 for any priority incident or anything that is time-sensitive,” said Hunt. “We would prefer those calls to be placed with our dispatch center rather than our office where a deputy isn’t always able to answer the phone or get the voicemail in the amount of time needed.”

One councilmember questioned Lt Hunt on the amount of time spent out of the Manchester area collaborating on behalf of other municipalities—“It just seems like we’re paying a lot of money for service to other areas that we get no reimbursement for.”

Lt Hunt explained that the deputy assigned to the Village of Manchester is also covering Lodi Twp. The two municipalities are accounted as one area in the sheriff’s department. So, the “time spent out of area” is actually out of Manchester AND Lodi Twp, not just out of Manchester.

Lt Hunt then explained that more assistance actually comes into the Manchester/Lodi area than goes out. The reason the “time into the area” is not seen on the Manchester police report is because the assistance generally does not happen in the Village, which has a very low need for extra service. However, Lodi does receive the help and then some. Because of this, what looks like a deficit to the Manchester police cost actually isn’t.